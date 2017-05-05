Andy Street Elected Mayor of West Midlands

An earthquake in the West Midlands as Andy Street’s hard-fought campaign comes to fruition:
Andy Street: 238,628
Siôn Simon: 234,862
In his victory speech, Street said the result marked the “rebirth of a new urban Conservative agenda“. You can read more about the loser, Labour’s Siôn Simon, here:
Siôn Simon blamed his loss on “millions” spent to defeat him, not mentioning that Unite withdrew financial support from him to punish Tom Watson…