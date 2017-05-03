Siôn Simon’s £1 Million Life on the Taxpayer

As voters go to the polls tomorrow to choose the next West Midlands mayor, Siôn Simon will be aiming to take his taxpayer-funded career income over the million pound mark. Despite railing against professional politicians as “people whose only ambition from the earliest age – and often their only achievement -was to be a politician”, Simon has sucked at the teat of the taxpayer for the last two decades. After studying PPE at Oxford, Simon worked as

Parliamentary researcher for George Robertson for three years. Estimated income: £60,000.

2001-2010: MP for Birmingham Erdington. In 2001 MPs were paid £49,822, by 2010 they were on £65,738. Estimated income: £600,000.

2008-2009: Education minister. In 2008 Parliamentary Under Secretaries of State were paid £30,851.

2009-2010: Creative industries minister. In 2009 Parliamentary Under Secretaries of State were paid £30,851.

Expenses scandal: Simon resigned after claiming almost £20,000 to rent a second home from his sister, £895 for a new king size bed, £155 at IKEA, £80 for bed linen from ‘Pollecoff’s of Pwllheli’, £4.99 for hangers, 100 tealight candles (£1.69). Estimated total: £25,000.

MEP: 2014-present. MEP salary in 2014 was €8,020 per month. MEP Salary as of July 2015 is €8,213 per month. Estimated income: £214,480.

Total estimated income from the taxpayer: £960,000.

As West Midlands mayor Simon would earn £79,000-a-year, sending him over the million pound mark for lifelong taxpayer funded income. Please Sion, tell us more about those career politicians whose “only achievement was to be a politician”…