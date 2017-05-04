Nadhim Zahawi Wins £338,000 Libel Payout From Press TV

Guido can reveal Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi has been awarded a stunning £338,000 payout after winning a libel case against Iranian state television channel Press TV. The channel had falsely accused Zahawi, who is of Kurdish background and was born in Iraq, of facilitating the trade of oil between ISIS and Israel. Press TV has been ordered to pay Zahawi £200,000 in damages and over £138,000 in costs after the judge described the defamatory allegations as “exceptionally grave”. The fake news story was shared by Tommy Robinson, who tweeted “Another bent Muslim politician??”, and Labour parliamentary candidate John Clarke.

Zahawi says in a statement:

“The ludicrous allegation that I, while a Member of Parliament, had firstly betrayed all of my deepest held moral principles, and secondly had somehow managed to avoid international security services, and the law, to personally trade oil with Daesh was of course completely untrue…

In my role as a member the Foreign Affairs Committee, I have often spoken out against the malign influence Iran has so often chosen to exercise in international affairs. It was of particular note that the libellous article was published on the exact same day that I had publicly criticised Iran in Parliament.

I hope that this libel judgment can draw a line under this episode and deter outlets such as Press TV, and by extension states such as Iran, from attempting this sort of attack on anyone again.”

Jeremy Corbyn no longer the MP who will have received the most cash from the Iranian state. Slightly different circumstances though. 

Tags: , , , ,
People:
May 4, 2017 at 10:53 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Chi Onwurah on Prince Phillip’s retirement:

“Congratulations to Prince Philip on retiring in financial security at time of his choosing from a job he enjoys.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Labour HQ Rebuttal Contradicts Corbyn Five Times Labour HQ Rebuttal Contradicts Corbyn Five Times
Tory Record: More Debt, More Taxes Tory Record: More Debt, More Taxes
Sion Simon’s Million Pound Life on the Taxpayer Sion Simon’s Million Pound Life on the Taxpayer
Kemi Badenoch In For Saffron Walden Kemi Badenoch In For Saffron Walden
Corbyn Bombshell / Tory Bombshell Corbyn Bombshell / Tory Bombshell
Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster
Osborne’s First Front Toned Down Osborne’s First Front Toned Down
Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News
CCHQ Rows With Associations Over Female Candidates CCHQ Rows With Associations Over Female Candidates
Diane Abbott Police Numbers Car Crash Diane Abbott Police Numbers Car Crash
Osborne’s First News Line Osborne’s First News Line
McDonnell’s Hammer and Sickle McDonnell’s Hammer and Sickle
Oh Gloria Oh Gloria
Campaign Report: 39 Days to Go Campaign Report: 39 Days to Go
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Leader of Anti-UKIP Protest Embroiled in SWP Rape Scandal Leader of Anti-UKIP Protest Embroiled in SWP Rape Scandal
Hollobone Agrees Tory-UKIP Pact Hollobone Agrees Tory-UKIP Pact
David Mackintosh Quits David Mackintosh Quits
Happy Ed Balls Day Happy Ed Balls Day