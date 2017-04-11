Having Us E.ON: Corbyn Names and Shames Energy Firm That Sponsored Labour Conference

Jeremy Corbyn’s speech at the Federation of Small Businesses was overshadowed this morning when the Labour leader blocked a question on Syria. So let’s get back to business. Announcing plans to woo small firms with a crackdown on late payments by large companies to suppliers, Corbyn named and shamed energy giant E.ON:

“Some of the biggest names in business are holding huge cash piles that don’t actually belong to them. I’m going to name some names based on reports of a reputable credit agency… E.ON, the German energy provider currently pays 78 days over terms.”

That would be the same E.ON who Labour got to sponsor an event at party conference in 2016. E.ON’s Director of Strategy and Regulation worked the room alongside Labour MPs…

And at conference 2014, E.ON was allowed space to “build a kind of Wendy house” for Labour MPs and members to sit in and chat energy with the firm. E.ON branding also appeared on the side of the conference hall:

You’re having us E.ON!