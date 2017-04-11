Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria from BBC Reporter

Commotion at Jeremy Corbyn’s Federation of Small Businesses presser just now when questions to the Labour leader on Syria were dramatically shouted down by some of those present. BBC journalist Mark Lobel wanted to ask the leader of the opposition about the top international story of the day but was obstructed, apparently contrary to the advice of Corbyn’s press team.

Bizarrely, Corbyn departed the podium to remonstrate with Lobel. Looks like questions on other topics weren’t getting anywhere either:

It’s understood Corbyn did do interviews about Syria once he was off the platform.

Taking one question about a major news story does not preclude other questions on business policy – that’s not how it works…

