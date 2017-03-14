You Pay £15 Million For Local Trade Union Pilgrims

Millions of pounds of taxpayer-funded subsidies are still being dished out to trade union ‘Pilgrims’ across the country, a report by the Taxpayers’ Alliance has found. Despite promises by the government to clamp down on so-called ‘facility time’, there remain 371 local authority staff members who spend more than half their time working for trade unions, while being paid by the taxpayer. The cost of facility time (paid time-off taken by trade union representatives to carry out union duties) was at least £14,648,030 since 2012. Nearly a third of those local authorities analysed did not publish the data on their involvement with unions, thereby breaking the law.

The map of local authority Pilgrims waste extends across Britain:

  • The worst offenders nationally are Birmingham City Council with £1,124,924 and Leeds City Council with £502,095;
  • In the North East, Sunderland – £258,697;
  • In the North West, Bolton – £390,481;
  • In Scotland, City of Edinburgh – £244,576;
  • In the East Midlands, Leicester City Council – £494,544;
  • In the South West, Bristol City Council – £134,931;
  • In the East of England, Suffolk County Council – £189,741;
  • In London, Lambeth Borough Council – £281,000;
  • In the South East, Brighton and Hove City Council – £262,016.

Alex Wild, Research Director of the TPA, said:

“Trade unions are voluntary bodies of members and so should only receive the support of those members, not taxpayers. A huge amount continues to fund union duties, often without the express knowledge or consent of taxpayers, which simply isn’t right.”
David Cameron’s government began the process of dealing with Pilgrims, time for Theresa May to see it through…
Tags: , , ,
March 14, 2017 at 3:32 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May’s spokesman asked when Article 50 will be triggered:

“By the end of March is by the end of March.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Read: Burnham’s Draft Manifesto Read: Burnham’s Draft Manifesto
Baroness Brazen Accuses Media of Misreporting Her Spending Baroness Brazen Accuses Media of Misreporting Her Spending
Arron Banks Says He’s Suspended by UKIP Arron Banks Says He’s Suspended by UKIP
Lib Dem Candidate Tells Thousands She’s Labour Lib Dem Candidate Tells Thousands She’s Labour
Watch: OTT Tasmina on Brexit “Deportations” Watch: OTT Tasmina on Brexit “Deportations”
May Sidelines Baroness Scotland May Sidelines Baroness Scotland
Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit
Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2 Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters
Budget Fracas: No 10 vs No 11 in Downing Street Blame Game Budget Fracas: No 10 vs No 11 in Downing Street Blame Game
Latest Data: Tories Lead by 19 Points Latest Data: Tories Lead by 19 Points
Read My NICs: What Did Cameron Say to Fallon? Read My NICs: What Did Cameron Say to Fallon?
Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two
Live Updates: Tory Tax Revolt Rebel Tracker Live Updates: Tory Tax Revolt Rebel Tracker
May Takes Hammer to Tory Manifesto Promises May Takes Hammer to Tory Manifesto Promises
Farage at Ecuadorian Embassy Farage at Ecuadorian Embassy
Steve “Tories Should be Shot” Hedley Back in Labour Party Steve “Tories Should be Shot” Hedley Back in Labour Party
Minister: We Should Apologise For NI Broken Promise Minister: We Should Apologise For NI Broken Promise