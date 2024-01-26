Labour’s shadow departments are finishing up sending the policies they want on the manifesto to HQ before the 8th of February deadline. Guido hears Starmer’s unofficial policy chieftan Jon Ashworth is working with Labour HQ’s policy heads to draft up a new pledge card – itself the brainchild of campaign manager Morgan McSweeney – to hand out on the doorstep. It will look similar to Blair’s famous 1997 card with five policies to sell the party. Guido has drafted one in case Jon needs any ideas…



Guido wonders what the shadow cabinet will make of the policies when they see them – he hears they won’t be signing off on the card and will have to defend the pledges come what may. In the meantime they can play the game: “Guess What My Party’s Policies Are”…