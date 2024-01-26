Pro-Palestinian Protesters Storm Angela Rayner’s Fundraiser

Last night’s Labour fundraiser in Stockport, starring Deputy Leader Angela Rayner as the keynote speaker, was kiboshed by some Pro-Palestinian protesters who posed as members of the audience. The protestors shouted she was “no feminist” for allowing female Gazan civilians to die and not call for a ceasefire in Gaza, followed by angry cries of “shame on you Angela!” Rayner seemed to take it rather well, her response being to profusely repeat “thank you“. Labour is ripping itself apart over Palestine, but the government’s mess is distracting the lobby…