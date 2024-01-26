Rishi’s had a hard start to 2024. Rebellions, resignations and damning polls, though he might be cheered up today to see that most Tory voters seem to think he’s the best of a bad bunch. Take the small wins…

Ipsos released a poll last night that showed there were “no obvious alternatives” to Rishi as leader. Happy reading for Rishi as 42% of 2019 Tory voters had a favourable view of him, similar to Boris Johnson’s ratings. Meanwhile Jeremy Hunt is trailing on 38%, James Cleverly on 28% and Nigel Farage was virtually neck-in-neck with Sunak. It does say something about the party’s talent pool…