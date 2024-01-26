Kisin Pillories the Tories for Abject Failure To Deliver

Satirist Konstantin Kisin provided some perspective on the Tories’ chances last night on Question Time. “You could dig up the corpse of Winston Churchill and reanimate it – it still wouldn’t save the Conservative Party” purely because “they have failed to deliver the things they promised to the British people“. Implementation minister Alex Burghart looked sheepish as Kisin went on – “We currently spend £8 million a day on hotels for illegal immigrants – how many of you voted for that?” Meanwhile “they’ve kicked out all the people in the party or removed them from office who were actually prepared to be honest about the problems they faced, like Suella“. The Tories Kisin goodbye to their voter base…