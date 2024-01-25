City of Westminster Staff Member’s Antisemitic Rant

Someone who looks to be a City of Westminster staff member, wearing the uniform, attacked a member of the public for confronting a man tearing down missing Gaza hostage posters around what looks like council-owned Paddington Recreation Ground. The woman admits to calling the member of the public a “f***ing Jew“, because “you’re committing genocide“. The response: “I’m in f***ing London…”

The woman went on to say that she herself tears down the hostage posters: “So what, I’ve torn down loads… it’s littering, stapling the trees“. The woman may not find herself wearing the uniform for much longer…