Labour sources are adamant that Paul Waugh will be on the shortlist for the plum safe seat of Rochdale. Following the death of Tony Lloyd the seat has become available, the i newspaper journalist, who was born and bred in Rochdale, is according to Michael Crick in the running and is said to have the backing of Starmer. Waugh is a lifelong Rochdale Football Club supporter who grew up in the shadow of the ground, the veteran Lobby hack has never hidden his Labour sympathies. Rather unsportingly he is not commenting to journalists or tweeting about the selection.

According to the latest forecast from Polling Report, Labour will romp home in the seat:

The final nominations shortlist will be revealed today and the Constituency Labour Party will apparently vote on Saturday. Labour are expected to move the writ soon after. Good luck Paul…