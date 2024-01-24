ISIS bride Shamima Begum’s lawyer has announced he will run as an MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney in the upcoming election. Tasnime Akunjee posted on Twitter last night that he will be going “head to head” against Labour MP Rushanara Ali, his main reason for standing being the “Palestinian cause“. His launch video features shots of Gazan buildings crumbling smashed with clips of Starmer and Ali. Unsurprising considering he was under investigation in 2021 for tweeting “the boys are back in town” with a picture of the Taliban storming Kabul…

Good people, I’m very excited to announce that I intend to stand in the upcoming UK election in the constituency of Bethnal Green and Stepney, I will be going head to head with Labour’s Rushanara Ali MP I hope we can count on your support. #VoteAkunjee#DontTrustLabour pic.twitter.com/gsO1XAno0A — Akunjee 🖋 (@mohammedakunjee) January 23, 2024

Akunjee represented Begum’s family to contest the removal of her Britain citizenship till 2020, and claimed Begum’s harsher criticism in the UK purely because she is a woman. He’ll need to be a better campaigner than a lawyer to have a fighting chance…