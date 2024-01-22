The Institute for Government has pleasantly surprised Guido by releasing a report that advocates for a much-needed overhaul of the Treasury, aiming to dilute its power. The report blasts our technocratic overlords as a “strategic vacuum” at the core of government, allowing the Treasury to assert undue influence and essentially claim “ownership” of the entire government strategy “through its tightly gripped spending and budgetary processes.” Strong and wise words…

The think tank released the report over the weekend, named “Treasury ‘orthodoxy’ :What is it? And is it a problem for government?” – the short answer: yes. However, needless to say the centre-left think tank, Institute for (Big) Government, caveats the sound advice with recommendations to hand over more power to No.10 and dismissing Truss’ criticism that HMT is anti-growth. On top of that, it advocated for slowing down of decision-making for more “strategic” thinking. Still, when the Treasury’s default is spending, bean counting, and hoarding taxes, it would be wise to take away some of its power…