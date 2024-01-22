Tory Right To Launch Another New Group mdi-fullscreen

Guido can reveal that the Tory neoliberal right are launching a new group, this time called “Popular Conservatism” A.K.A. “PopCon“. Launch invites to MPs, members and activists will be sent out this morning. The group is branding themselves as “a new movement aiming to restore democratic accountability to Britain and deliver popular conservative policies.” Speakers at its launch include Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke, and Ranil Jayawardena. The group insists it’s neither a sixth “family” or a rebrand of the Conservative Growth Group, instead pushing to cut ties with quangos like the OBR and Blairite legal devices such as the Equalities Act. Sound ideas…

The launch date will be on 6th of February and co-conspirators can apply for tickets hereWe’ll see if it’s popular by name, popular by nature…
