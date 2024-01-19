The recent Cazenove ward (Hackney) council by-election witnessed a rare triumphant victory for the Tories, with Tory councillor Ian Sharer clinching a staggering 53.8% of the vote—a remarkable surge of +47.4 percentage points. To some, this may come as a seismic shock, given the area’s traditional allegiance to Labour – it is where Diane Abbott has been an MP since 1987. However, the Labour camp found itself bested by trans rows.

Laura Pascal, Labour’s candidate, was suspended by the party earlier this week after complaints were made accusing her of transphobia. Her transgression being proclamations on social media that dared to assert a man is, indeed, a man and a woman a woman. The self-proclaimed feminist’s devotion to her cause emerged as the crux of the issue. One example of such heresy was her tweet: “trans women are not female. By definition they are male.” Only yesterday was she reinstated after apologising to anyone she offended, and by then it was too late. Biology has lost…