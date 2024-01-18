While Rishi may have been able to stave off a Tory rebellion at the Rwanda bill’s third reading, it looks like getting the rest of the country’s support will be a trickier feat. Only half an hour after the vote last night, a YouGov poll dropped, putting the Tories at just 20%, a whopping 27 points behind Labour. The lowest ratings since Liz Truss was PM, just before the lettuce outlasted her…

Reform UK is polled at 12%, sending more alarm bells to CCHQ as 2019 Tory voters defect to the former Brexit Party. Despite Rishi managing to sail through the Safety of Rwanda bill, 54% of 2019 Tory voters think Nigel Farage would be better at handling immigration, compared to only 35% who trust the PM. Rishi’s set to host a press conference this morning where he’ll no doubt gloat about last night’s Commons success. Now he just has to actually get the flights off the ground by Spring…