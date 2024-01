Ed Davey’s interview with ITV hasn’t gone down the way he would have hoped. The LibDem leader refused to apologise to the victims of the Horizon Post Office scandal, despite being asked to more than ten times. He could have taken a lesson from one of his predecessors…

Instead he deflected, repeating that he “regrets being lied to” multiple times in a sit down that was more similar to the Prince Andrew/Emily Maitlis moment. Might be the nail in the coffin for Ed…