Efforts to counter the orthodoxy of the OBR are growing. 46 Tory MPs and four peers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Priti Patel, and Suella Braverman, wrote to Jeremy Hunt on Sunday and have now published a report into the OBR’s wildly inaccurate forecasts. Their analysis has found:

The sum total of growth midjudgements in the OBR’s one-year budget forecasts is £558 billion between 2010 and 2023.

Since its formation in 2010 the OBR has misjudged UK public sector net borrowing by £53 billion every year. That’s equivalent to 10% of annual spending by all government departments…

When pandemic years are exluded, the OBR still misjudges UK net borrowing by £25 billion a year. And Labour wants it to have the final say on economic policy…

The Conservative Way Forward group says that Hunt should end the Treasury’s “unhealthy dependence” on the OBR and “allow a diverse range of perspectives to provide scrutiny of the government’s budget and fiscal events”. The Tories will have to kill their own baby…

In the OBR’s first ever analysis of its long-term performance last summer the quango finally admitted it tends “to overestimate real GDP growth and underestimate government borrowing”. Meanwhile its continued failure to use dynamic modelling in its forecasts means it always concludes tax cuts are doomed to fail…

Read the group’s report and their letter to Hunt below: