Rachel Reeves Heading Into the Red

Rachel Reeves has said she “winces” at her bank account each month, seemingly admitting to her own personal deficit. In an interview with GB News, she hammered home Labour’s attack on Tory taxes, despite not actually committing to any tax cuts herself. In an attempt to appeal to the masses, she told Christopher Hope:

“What makes me wince is when I look at my bank statement, and I find that the money coming in is increasingly short of the money going out.”

She must be incurring significant expenses to be nearing the red, considering she declared £353,100 in earnings last year. Perhaps she’s practising excessive spending in preparation to be Chancellor…