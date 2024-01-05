In an embarrassing kickoff to the New Year, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has had to scramble to correct the record over an email sent to MPs that said the Palestinian flag would be flown over Parliament next week during meeting with the Palestinian ambassador and the Speaker. The email wasn’t exactly ambiguous…

The email sparked backlash from Policy Exchange’s Iain Mansfield, who tweeted:

“The UK does not recognise the state of Palestine. Should the Speaker be committing the entire House of Commons to such a controversial position on the current conflict? Is Speaker-led diplomacy really appropriate in this case?”

Speaker Hoyle has since denied that a meeting with the Palestinian ambassador will take place and has clarified that the flag will not be flown, with a spokesperson telling the Express that “A routine internal planning email was sent in error.” Double checking emails should be on the Commons’ New Year’s resolution list…