Richard Tice Rules Out Electoral Deal With Tories

Richard Tice has ruled out an electoral deal with the Tories and promised to stand in every seat in Great Britain today at Reform’s January press conference. Tice says he’s had “special pleading” from self-proclaimed “nice guy” Tory MPs not to stand in their seats. In response he says “you’ve all broken Britain, you’re all responsible. So there’s no special deals. we stand in every single seat in England, Scotland, and Wales“. Tice is also attacking Labour with a new line: “Starmergeddon: A Risk Near You in 2024“. Rolls off the tongue…

Reform has five policies to “save Britain“:

Raise personal threshold to £20,000. Cut spending. Remove EU regulations. One in, one out policy on immigration. Scrap Net Zero commitment.

The party’s new slogan is “Bring On The Election” as they confirm deputy leader Ben Habib will stand in the Wellingborough by-election. Tice adds Farage is still “assessing” what he wants to do, though he’s “confident” it will be as part of Reform. Farage will be assessing whether their momentum will be enough to win any seats…