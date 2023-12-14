As is becoming a civil service tradition, a former senior civil servant has joined Labour’s candidate list to fight the good fight. Alan Gemmell has been selected candidate for Scottish Labour in Central Ayrshire, promising to understand and deliver on local issues, despite the fact he’s spent most of his career abroad. Alan has worked his way through the bureaucratic ranks, serving as HM Trade Commissioner for South Asia and the British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India from June 2020 to May 2023. Trading in the warm climate for a wetter one north of the border…
Before his travels abroad, Gemmell was a civil servant in the Home Office and Cabinet Office from 2002-2007. His lust for Labour isn’t new – he boasts of being a party member for 22 years and that he canvassed and volunteered in general elections since then through to 2015. Brian Donohoe, Scottish Labour MP until 2015, testified that “Alan volunteered in my election campaigns“. If Guido’s maths is correct, that means he campaigned for Labour whilst working as a civil servant, which would be in breach of the civil service code. Given that Labour will likely struggle to win the seat, it might not be the best career trade Gemmell’s ever made…