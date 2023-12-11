New figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) show the UK’s tax-to-GDP ratio rose to 35.3% in 2022/2023 – the highest since their records started in 2000. That’s a 0.9% increase from last year’s 34.3% record from last yet. As the government rakes in increasingly gargantuan amounts we’re slipping down the tax competitiveness rankings…

This comes after the OECD downgraded our growth forecast and recommended that Sunak ease fiscal pressure and quickly implement supply-side reforms to get some life out of the economy. The OBR’s current statistics show us headed towards a 37.7% ratio in five years, which would beat even post-war highs. The Treasury continues to insist “the UK tax system is highly competitive“, which no one believes. Meanwhile we can’t even call HMRC any more…