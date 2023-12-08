Following Whitehall civil servants being told to cap shirking from home to two days a week, it seems that the Scots will be following suit, though not quite to the same extent. Scottish civil servants are complaining of rumours that they will be forced to work in the office a meagre 2 days per week – 40% of their working time, up from the current one day-a-week. It hasn’t gone down well with the pen pushers…

While they Scots are negotiating free coffees for days in the office, Defra civil servants have been campaigning to work for only four days a week for a “better work life balance“. The bureaucrats are proposing a 20% reduction in working hours with no loss of wages, which the union says could improve “wellbeing and productivity“. Maybe they can take a lesson from the Scots and have weekly siestas instead…