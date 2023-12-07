The Met is ramping up its publicity campaign against Just Stop Oil – it’s got new graphics and is placing stories in rags of all stripes publicising that since October 2022 JSO marches have cost the police almost £20 million. Over 300 officers every single day are having to be taken off frontline policing to deal with them. The Met’s ramping up: 657 arrests were made over the last five weeks alone…

Community policing in London is at the forefront of our priorities.



Yet hundreds of officers were being taken away from local teams to deal with Just Stop Oil protests every day for five weeks - we made 657 arrests.



Since Oct 2022 the cost of policing JSO is now £19.9 million. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 7, 2023

Commander Kyle Gordon, responsible for dealing with JSO, is taking an increasingly exasperated tone, asking JSO to “come forward and speak with us, so we can actually work with them“. Meanwhile, Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall takes a hard line, telling Guido:

“Just Stop Oil protesters have caused nothing but misery for Londoners, taking millions out of the police budget that would have been better spent solving crimes and keeping Londoners safe. While we respect the right to peacefully protest, the police must use their powers to crack down on those who cause needless disruption. As Mayor, I would ensure they do“.

£20 million could pay the salaries of around 200 officers…