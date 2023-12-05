So it’s official. In the back of the new Rwanda treaty under “Other Agreements” is this little addition:

“The Parties shall make arrangements for the United Kingdom to resettle a portion of Rwanda’s most vulnerable refugees in the United Kingdom, recognising both Parties’ commitment towards providing better international protection for refugees“

Meanwhile “all transfer requests by the United Kingdom shall require approval by Rwanda prior to any relocation” – so Rwanda gets to decide which asylum seekers it wants to take. No wonder we haven’t had to cough up extra cash…