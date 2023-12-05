Sunak’s Rwanda Plan Small Print Includes UK Accepting Rwandan Refugees mdi-fullscreen

So it’s official. In the back of the new Rwanda treaty under “Other Agreements” is this little addition:

The Parties shall make arrangements for the United Kingdom to resettle a portion of Rwanda’s most vulnerable refugees in the United Kingdom, recognising both Parties’ commitment towards providing better international protection for refugees

Meanwhile “all transfer requests by the United Kingdom shall require approval by Rwanda prior to any relocation” – so Rwanda gets to decide which asylum seekers it wants to take. No wonder we haven’t had to cough up extra cash…
mdi-tag-outline Rwanda
mdi-account-multiple-outline James Cleverly
mdi-timer December 5 2023 @ 17:37 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments