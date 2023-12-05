The government is now telling us to stock up on candles, battery radios, and torches to bolster our “personal resilience” in the case of an emergency. Is Sunak that unconvinced by his ability to govern?

Oliver Dowden made his annual “Resilience Statement” to the Commons yesterday after visiting Porton Down and convincing himself that citizens need a “unified government resilience website” for advice in case a crisis wipes out power supplies or the digital network. A website won’t be much use in that case would it…

As Cabinet Office Secretary of State Dowden is responsible for dealing with crises, which must be why he thinks we need to be told which gadgets and gizmos to use if things go apocalyptic. He reportedly thinks it would be a good idea to send us temporarily “back to the analogue era” to teach the country a lesson on crisis management. In the meantime the government is starting up a “volunteer hub” to “galvanise Britain’s great tradition of civil society” as well as launching a “UK Resilience Academy” to train professionals on crisis control. Maybe the government needs training on how to do its actual job…