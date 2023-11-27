Health Minister Claimed Not To Know About £11,000 iPad Football Game Despite Being Massive Football Fan

The SNP’s iPadGate farce continues apace as Scotland’s health secretary Michael Matheson is now claiming that his children took his parliamentary iPad while on holiday in Morocco and watched the 2nd January Old Firm game without his involvement. Matheson told STV last week: “had I been aware of that at the time, I would have been able to take action“. Hacks are now questioning that story having cottoned on to the fact that Matheson previously accepted free tickets to watch Celtic games. Suspect, though you could play off accepting the tickets as professional courtesy…

Guido’s had a close look at his social media activity, where it actually becomes clear he’s a big football fan. He’s tweeted about watching six football games in one weekend with his sons and liked a post detailing Celtic’s group stage draw. One of his two tweets from his holiday in Morocco was about Pelé. His claims about not being a fan are looking dubious indeed…

Humza Yousaf has made the stupid decision to support Matheson as the lines change every few days. Scottish Tory MSP for Glasgow Annie Wells tells Guido: “The health secretary is seriously expecting us to believe that a football obsessive – someone who boasts of watching six matches in one weekend – was oblivious to the fact that the biggest game in Scottish football was taking place… even by the cack-handed standards of this scandal, his claims surrounding the Old Firm game take some swallowing“. Matheson’s hoping no more evidence comes out which could suggest he’s been inadvertantly misleading Holyrood and the public on this…

Guido hears the Tories are planning to table a motion of no-confidence over the scandal, though are aware the SNP would most probably win and put the scandal to bed as a result. They reportedly want to drag it out as far as it can go to cause maximum damage before that. The SNP continues to hold the record for the most ludicrous politicians in the UK…