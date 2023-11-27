The government fraud squad, National Fraud Initiative (NFI), is investigating council workers who have been taking up second jobs while they ‘work’ from home, thus committing fraud by raking in undeclared second (or more) incomes. Co-conspirators will be shocked to learn that at least three councils in London so far have found their workers “moonlighting“. The opportunity to take on another job on the days they shirk from home is apparently too “alluring” to be missed.

NFI have warned that multiple other councils might be blighted by workers taking on second jobs, as they continue the investigation. If only our pen pushers could muster the same gusto for their actual duties as they do for their other jobs…