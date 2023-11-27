Milton Keynes MP Ben Everitt has had his bare chest brought into a superheated argument over nuclear waste in his constituency. Everitt posted photos of himself swimming and sunbathing back in August, now they’ve been used by the Labour leader of Milton Keynes City Council Peter Marland to accuse Everitt of taking “thirst trap” pictures instead of working on stopping a new nuclear waste site.

“I am not a liar. What you should do […] is that the MP in question should put his shirt on and should stop taking ‘thirst trap’ pictures”.

Marland’s claim that Everitt “plans to dump nuclear waste in Milton Keynes” was quickly dismissed as drivel after it turned out that a routine Nuclear Waste Services meeting was what got Labour hot and bothered. Must be why Everitt didn’t bother wearing protection from radiation…