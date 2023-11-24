Guido has confirmed rumours circulating that the Daily Mail has appointed two barristers to lead a formal internal investigation into an allegation that Andrew Pierce (62), the paper’s consulting editor and GB News presenter, put his hand down a young journalist’s trousers in May 2022. Andrew Pierce tells Guido the allegation is “100% untrue”.

Amanda Pinto KC, a senior barrister and former Chair of the Bar Council, will lead the investigation. Meantime Andrew Pierce is working as normal.

Guido has contacted the Daily Mail for comment.