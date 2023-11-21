Traditionally, the Tories’ USP has always been that the public trusted them with the economy, though latest polls fielded on Sunday from Redfield & Wilton will make glum reading for Rishi and his Chancellor. Labour is up by 7 points in terms of building a better economy, with the public giving them 40% compared to Rishi’s 33%. As the cost-of-living crisis fuels the equivalent of a 3p income tax rise on average workers, it’s no surprise. Guido doubts tomorrow’s Autumn Statement will garner any more trust from the public on the government’s handling of the economy…