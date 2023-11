The Global Private Banking Awards, sponsored by the Financial Times, revealed 2023 year’s winners this month at a swanky event in Mayfair. Apart from HSBC winning Best Private Bank in the UK, Guido was interested to see a bank which hasn’t been so private as of late scooping up awards. The award for Europe’s “Best Private Bank for Diversity & Inclusion” was won by none other than Coutts. The judges could surely choose no other. Guido’s hoping someone tells Farage down in the jungle…