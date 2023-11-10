Harry Given Green Light to Sue Mail mdi-fullscreen

Prince Harry has been given the go ahead to press on with suing the The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday over privacy claims. The Mail wanted to block the case, denying the claims as “preposterous smears“. Along with the Duke of Sussex, the newspaper group faces multiple claims of “gross breaches of privacy” from six other high profile celebrities such as Sir Elton John. Allegations include bugging devices in cars, listening into phone calls and dishonestly obtaining medical and financial information. The judge has ruled the claims can move forward, setting the stage for a future court hearing…
