Wes Streeting has been caught using dodgy stats. In a press release this morning Streeting claimed “an extra million patients are on waiting lists compared to this time last year“. Turns out, that’s incorrect. According to Full Fact, Labour got to the figure using stats from a comment made in a Health Service Journal report from last year. If you use actually accurate and up to date information, it’s clear that 450,000 more people are on waiting lists when compared to last year, so Streeting overshot by over 100%. Full Fact says it’s important “people are not misled about the state of public services“. Not the first time they’ve had to correct Starmer’s team on dodgy stats…