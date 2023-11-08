Twitter bitch fight of the week goes to the Met Police and Just Stop Oil, as the gloves came off over a dispute on who was to blame for blocking the road on Waterloo Bridge. After Just Stop Oil protesters brought traffic to a halt, including an ambulance with a patient on board, the Met announced on X that arrests had been made as activists refused to get off the road. Ding ding…

This is some of the congestion which JSO are causing on Waterloo Bridge. One of the vehicles is an ambulance on blue lights which is not able to get past. Officers are continually telling the activists to move out the road so it can pass while making arrests. pic.twitter.com/E2kiM4Wksk — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 8, 2023

Just Stop Oil fought back in their usual righteous fashion, protesting that it was the Met officers that were blocking the ambulance, not them. The Met snapped back at JSO, writing that the bridge was blocked thanks to “your activists…If [they] got up and moved to the pavement we could have reopened the road to release the traffic“. An unusual display of animation from the Met…

The bridge is blocked because your activists are laying in the road, as your video shows. If the people who are under arrest worked with us, got up and moved to the pavement we could have reopened the road to release the traffic. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 8, 2023



Good to see the Met sticking it to them online, now how about on the streets…