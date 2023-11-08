Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: The Met and Just Stop Oil mdi-fullscreen

Twitter bitch fight of the week goes to the Met Police and Just Stop Oil, as the gloves came off over a dispute on who was to blame for blocking the road on Waterloo Bridge. After Just Stop Oil protesters brought traffic to a halt, including an ambulance with a patient on board, the Met announced on X that arrests had been made as activists refused to get off the road. Ding ding…

Just Stop Oil fought back in their usual righteous fashion, protesting that it was the Met officers that were blocking the ambulance, not them. The Met snapped back at JSO, writing that the bridge was blocked thanks to “your activists…If [they] got up and moved to the pavement we could have reopened the road to release the traffic“. An unusual display of animation from the Met…


Good to see the Met sticking it to them online, now how about on the streets… 
November 8 2023
