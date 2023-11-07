More chaos in the Labour ranks as Guido hears left-wing Labour MPs are teaming up with the SNP to plot an Israel-Hamas ceasefire vote. The SNP are planning on holding an opposition day debate next week to formalise support for a ceasefire in the Commons. About a third of Labour MPs have already come out publicly in favour of a ceasefire, explicitly against Starmer’s position. A Labour source told The National that efforts to force a vote on call for a ceasefire had “grown legs” and an SNP MP has confirmed they and others had been in talks with Labour MPs to force the vote. LOTO’s arms-length position won’t survive much more of this…