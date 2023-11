The Met have sprung into action as they arrested Just Stop Oil protestors 20 minutes after over 100 eco-warriors stormed Whitehall and invaded the Cenotaph. What the war memorial has to do with climate change is lost on Guido…

At the same time, two JSO protesters were arrested for vandalising a painting in the National Gallery, which the group proudly noted was the same painting that the Suffragettes smashed in 1914. Not sure their agenda is quite the same as fighting for women’s rights…