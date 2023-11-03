Rishi Slams “Disrespectful” Armistice Day Palestine Protests mdi-fullscreen

Sunak has weighed in on the pro-Palestine protests planned for Remembrance Day. He released a statement this afternoon slamming the planned march as “disrespectful“, and said he’d asked Suella Braverman to support the Met to do “everything necessary” to “protect the sanctity” of the day:
mdi-tag-outline Israel-Hamas War protests
mdi-account-multiple-outline Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer November 3 2023 @ 13:51 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments