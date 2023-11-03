CEO of Medical Aid for Palestine Melanie Ward has thrown her hat in the ring to be the Labour candidate for the new seat Beckenham and Penge. A brief glance at her social media reveals she holds vociferous anti-Israel views, claiming Israel is deliberately bombing Gazan civilians, and even going as far as to say Israel deliberately cut power off in Gaza to prevent “witnesses” to the war. She also retweeted a post claiming the conflict is caused by Israel’s attempt at “ethnic cleansing”…
Ward stood in Glenrothes for Labour in 2015 but lost out to the SNP. Beckenham and Penge will be a far easier run. The local CLP may have a different opinion to the party leadership on whether she should be selected…