The Guardian’s pop culture columnist Chanté Joseph has apologised for retweeting a series of pro-Hamas posts, claiming she “badly misjudged” the material and shared it “in the spur of the moment“. Joseph, who hosted Channel 4’s “How Not To Be Racist” documentary, insists she “did not fully understand the content or implications at the time“. According to Jewish News, here is one of the posts she “did not fully understand”:

Here’s another…

Joseph has since locked down her Twitter/X account and released a statement:

“I repost a huge amount on social media in the spur of the moment and I now realise I have badly misjudged some recent posts. I did not fully understand the content or implications at the time. I have now deleted the posts and I sincerely apologise for the upset I have caused.”

Sharing posts claiming Israeli kidnappings are “propaganda” happens on a whim, apparently…