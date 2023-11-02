Scotland’s disastrous housing policies keep bearing fruit as this morning the City of Edinburgh Council announced it will declare a “housing emergency“. This will likely compose constant petitions to the government for more money. The motion, if passed, would make Edinburgh the first city council to formally declare a housing emergency. Meanwhile ScotGov is chasing down short-term lets by criminalising Airbnb hosts and old grannies renting out cottage rooms…

A Scotland-wide “emergency” rent freeze in September 2022 was followed by a annual cap of 3% on rent increases – the SNP is now pushing through a new law that will stop rents being adjusted in between tenancies. Everyone will sell up, and in the meantime rent increases are the highest since records began. Turning the screw on landlords will only keep them running…