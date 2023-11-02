The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England has voted 6-3 to hold interest rates at 5.25%. They will remain at their highest level since 2008 after 14 consecutive hikes. As expected – the market had this outcome at 93%…

The Institute of Economic Affairs’ own Shadow Monetary Policy Committee is warning of an undershoot on inflation and wants rates cut to 5% – they say that keeping the ratchet up on rates will increase the risk of deflation and an economic slowdown. A crash in mortgage lending and spiralling insolvencies do not a healthy economy make…