Guido has learnt that an urgent meeting for North West Muslim Labour Councillors has been organised to “discuss Gaza/Israel” this Friday. Labour MPs and prospective parliamentary candidates are expected to attend as well. Collective responsibility working well…

The event is for the entirety of the North West in a ward next to Unsworth and Bury South, notably an area that has the highest Jewish population outside of London. It comes as over 330 Labour councillors signed a letter urging Keir Starmer to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

The meeting appears to be organised by Deputy Council Leader for Bury Councillor Tamoor Tariq, who has landed himself in trouble recently, leading a pro-Palestine protest last weekend, and bursting into an “unhinged rampage” at Bury Police Headquarter last week. Starmer’s attempt at damage control yesterday on calls for a ceasefire within the party clearly hasn’t hit home…