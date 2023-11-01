“Urgent” Friday Meeting for North West Muslim Labour Councillors mdi-fullscreen

Guido has learnt that an urgent meeting for North West Muslim Labour Councillors has been organised to “discuss Gaza/Israel” this Friday. Labour MPs and prospective parliamentary candidates are expected to attend as well. Collective responsibility working well…

The event is for the entirety of the North West in a ward next to Unsworth and Bury South, notably an area that has the highest Jewish population outside of London. It comes as over 330 Labour councillors signed a letter urging Keir Starmer to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

The meeting appears to be organised by Deputy Council Leader for Bury Councillor Tamoor Tariq, who has landed himself in trouble recently, leading a pro-Palestine protest last weekend, and bursting into an “unhinged rampage” at Bury Police Headquarter last week. Starmer’s attempt at damage control yesterday on calls for a ceasefire within the party clearly hasn’t hit home…
mdi-tag-outline Israel-Hamas War Labour Party
mdi-account-multiple-outline Tamoor Tariq
mdi-timer November 1 2023 @ 13:19 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments