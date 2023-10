After almost three years at Guido, our News Editor Adam Cherry is off to join GB News, where he’ll be an on-air reporter and senior producer on Farage and their prime time schedule. Not for the first time, Guido Squawks has been poached…

Cherry will grace Guido with just a few more days of reporting / ridiculous photoshopping before heading over to Paddington next week. From Monday, send your stories, SpAd updates, and complaints to Max and Ellie…