Boris Johnson Joins GB News

Boris Johnson is set to join GB News in the new year. According to GB News, the former Prime Minister’s new job involves creating and presenting a new series showcasing the “power of Britain” around the world. In a video posted this afternoon, Boris said:

“I will be talking about the immense opportunities for Global Britain – as well as the challenges – and why our best days are yet to come…I will be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, and how we meet all of those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us.”

The channel is “delighted” with their new hire, with Editorial Director Michael Booker saying “GB News has got Boris ‘done’!”. Starting off the New Year with a bang…