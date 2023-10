London has taken the title as home to the largest stock market in Europe, according to Bloomberg. The city overtakes Paris, despite all the doomsayers warning that London would plummet down the rankings following Brexit…

Julian Jessop from the Institute of Economic Affairs pointed to the new figures on X, writing: “No sign of a significant hit from #Brexit”.

Remoaners made a big deal when the ‘crown’ was taken from London last November, Guido doubts they’ll make any noise about this…