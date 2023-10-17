Savanta have asked Scottish voters what words come to mind when they think of Humza Yousaf. The results won’t surprise anyone…

We asked 1,000 Scots to give us one word to describe Humza Yousaf.#SNP23 pic.twitter.com/jvEYy6fHLR — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) October 17, 2023

According to YouGov 60% of Scots think Humza’s doing a bad job in office. When he made his conference speech to empty seats this afternoon the longest applause and a standing ovation only came when he mentioned Nicola Sturgeon. “Humza Useless” does roll off the tongue…