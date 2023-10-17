Scottish Voters Say Humza’s Useless mdi-fullscreen

Savanta have asked Scottish voters what words come to mind when they think of Humza Yousaf. The results won’t surprise anyone… 

According to YouGov 60% of Scots think Humza’s doing a bad job in office. When he made his conference speech to empty seats this afternoon the longest applause and a standing ovation only came when he mentioned Nicola Sturgeon. Humza Useless” does roll off the tongue…
mdi-tag-outline Polling SNP
mdi-account-multiple-outline Humza Yousaf Nicola Sturgeon
mdi-timer October 17 2023 @ 17:01 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments