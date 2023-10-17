GB News Banned in Labour-Led Welsh Parliament mdi-fullscreen

Jenny Rathbone called for GB News to be banned from internal TVs in the Senedd back in March because it supposedly broadcast “hateful views”. It looks like she’s finally got her wish – Senedd officials have censored the People’s Channel following a “recent broadcast that was deliberately offensive, demeaning to public debate and contrary to our parliament’s values”. Staffers and Senedd members have been told if they want to keep watching it they’ll have to do so online. This is the same institution which refused to fly the Israeli flag after Hamas’ terrorist attacks…
